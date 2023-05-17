BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,601.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

