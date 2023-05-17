C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.86

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 33331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Down 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.04 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

(Get Rating)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Com Satellite Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.