Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $121,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

