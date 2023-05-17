Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,741 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $73,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

