Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 2.2 %

CSIQ stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Canadian Solar by 548.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

