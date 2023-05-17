Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,509,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,750.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

