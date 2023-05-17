Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 328.6 days.

CFPZF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canfor to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Canfor has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $21.86.

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

