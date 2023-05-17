Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.54

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.54 and traded as low as C$20.73. Canfor shares last traded at C$21.30, with a volume of 218,346 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.07.
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
