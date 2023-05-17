Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on uniQure’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

uniQure Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of QURE stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $951.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 88.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in uniQure by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

