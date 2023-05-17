Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,452,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.29. 223,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

