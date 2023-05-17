Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 647,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,872,000 after acquiring an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.96. 385,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,825. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.44.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

