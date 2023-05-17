Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,333,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 2,178,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

