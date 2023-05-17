Capital One Financial Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

FENC stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $194.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

