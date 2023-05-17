Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.73. 2,172,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,964. The company has a market cap of $403.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.