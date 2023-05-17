Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

