Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,027. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.81. The company has a market capitalization of $292.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

