Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 564 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,084,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

SHW traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.30. 381,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,903. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

