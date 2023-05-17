Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.26 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,294. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

