Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

