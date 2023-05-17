Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 595 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after buying an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.62. 773,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.65. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

