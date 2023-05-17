Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,179,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,843,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 511,450 shares worth $19,162,556. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.