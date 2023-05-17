Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFSTF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Carbon Streaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Carbon Streaming from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

