Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a one year low of C$100.00 and a one year high of C$156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.4327689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

