Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Short Interest Update

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Shares of CGUSY stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

