Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $520.05 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Casper has a market capitalization of $520.05 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,719,528,534 coins and its circulating supply is 11,017,355,775 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,718,519,757 with 11,016,407,438 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04913337 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,704,927.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

