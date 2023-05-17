Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 327,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 392,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,451. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

