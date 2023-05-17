Castleark Management LLC Buys 1,037,450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 766.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 8,009,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,900,020. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

