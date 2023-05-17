Castleark Management LLC Buys 9,250 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $194.48. 527,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

