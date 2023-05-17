Castleark Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,140,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,872,000.

KRE stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. 20,508,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,818,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

