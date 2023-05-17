Castleark Management LLC Purchases 14,410 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

MANH traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.37.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

