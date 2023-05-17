Castleark Management LLC Purchases 45,630 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 724,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of PayPal by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,673,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,402,000 after buying an additional 1,725,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. 7,460,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,773,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

