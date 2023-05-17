Castleark Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ExlService worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 67.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $7,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 45.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.90. 74,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,479. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, Director Andreas Fibig bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $620,563. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

