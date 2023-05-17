Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.74. 39,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

