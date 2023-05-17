Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.
NYSE:CTLT opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Catalent by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $65,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
