Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,891 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.45. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

