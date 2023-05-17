CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Further Reading

