Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.89 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 201,227 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

