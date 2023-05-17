Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

