Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Centerra Gold Price Performance
CGAU stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.
Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
