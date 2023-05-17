ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $170,200.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.92.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
