ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $170,200.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $230,588,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

