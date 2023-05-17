Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 13141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Chase Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

Insider Activity at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,860,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $467,220. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chase by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Chase by 0.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chase by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Articles

