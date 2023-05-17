Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at $720,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $80,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

