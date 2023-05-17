Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 101.6% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.