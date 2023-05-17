Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.42.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in Washita County, Oklahoma. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

