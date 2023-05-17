Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.81. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

