Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Trimmed by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 7.5% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,271,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.23. 690,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,103,940. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

