Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,029 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,356 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $101,767.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $12,211,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $345.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

