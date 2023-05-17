Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $52.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,423 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.12. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

