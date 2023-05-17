Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

