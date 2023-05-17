Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

