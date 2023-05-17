Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 16,642 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $57,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Shares of AMT opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

