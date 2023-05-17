Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $558.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $564.19. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

